Senior Discount Day held this Wednesday at Michigan Kroger locations

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Kroger announced that this Wednesday will be the first-ever Senior Discount Day throughout all the Kroger locations in Michigan.

On Aug. 2, every customer 55 and older can receive an extra 10% off their in-store purchase.

Shoppers 55 years old and older will need to enter their loyalty card number or scan their shopper's card and ask the cashier to apply the discount.


No I.D. or digital coupon is required to receive the 10% off discount.

The discount will run during your Kroger's normal store hours.

To find your local Kroger, visit their website at kroger.com.

