Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken opening franchises in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Retired NBA star turned businessman Shaquille O'Neal is bringing his chain of Big Chicken restaurants to Mid-Michigan in coming years.
Big Chicken announced a franchise agreement Thursday to open 20 new locations in Eastern Michigan, including the Flint, Saginaw and Mount Pleasant areas.
The group has a signed agreement to open the first location at 11476 N. Linden Road in Clio early next year. The company is planning about 300 locations across the U.S.
Currently open restaurants located in Dayton, Ohio and the Chicago area are the closest to Mid-Michigan.
Big Chicken restaurants sell a mix of chicken sandwiches and salads inspired by what he ate growing up. The restaurants also feature side items and desserts, including:
- Steak fries and sweet potato waffle fries.
- Macaroni and cheese with CheezIt crust.
- Jalapeno cole slaw.
- Shakes.
- Cookie sandwiches.
- Giant cookies.
"Aside from its star-powered backing from Shaquille O'Neal, Big Chicken has a 'wow' factor that is rare to come by," said a spokesman with H&D Group Investments. "I've had the privilege of trying a variety of menu offerings at different Big Chicken locations, and both the quality and flavor have been exceptional each time."
Other locations for Big Chicken restaurants besides Clio were not announced Thursday.