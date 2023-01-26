Sisters of the Moon brings moon water, crystals and more to Linden

LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) – Magic is in the air at a shop just off West Broad Street in Linden.
Sisters of the Moon is a place to learn about the power of crystals, moon water and much more. The owner, Nichole Shepard, has been interested in what she does for a long time.
"I love doing readings for people," said Sheppard. "I got my first set of tarot cards when I was like 9."
She holds classes on different topics, such as making moon water. She'll also be hosting sound bath sessions soon.
Shepard considers what she provides as a way of healing and encourages people to touch into their imagination.
"All of the crystals, all of the moon water, all of the Tarot cards, you can use these in any way that you want," said Shepard. "You're only limited by your own imagination."