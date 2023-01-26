 Skip to main content
...CLUSTERS OF HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS AFFECTING THE EVENING PEAK TRAVEL
PERIOD...

HAZARDS... Clusters of heavy snow showers moving through the region
are capable of rapid drop in visibility to near a quarter mile and a
slushy coating on area roads.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 520 PM, snow showers were along a line
from Corunna to near Howell to near Manchester moving east at 20 MPH.

THIS ACTIVITY WILL BE NEAR...
Brighton and New Lothrop around 535 PM EST.
Hartland around 545 PM EST.
Ann Arbor, Saline, Flushing, South Lyon and Swartz Creek around
555 PM EST.
Milford and Milan around 605 PM EST.
Mount Morris and Flint around 610 PM EST.

This includes the following highways...
I-75 between mile markers 27 and 133.
I-275 between mile markers 8 and 29.
I-475 between mile markers 1 and 16.
I-94 between mile markers 154 and 225.
I-96 between mile markers 125 and 192.
I-69 between mile markers 98 and 148.
US-23 between mile markers 26 and 90.

SAFETY INFO...
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in these snow
showers. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

&&

TIME...MOT...LOC 2214Z 261DEG 19KT 4303 8411 4255 8395 4216 8407

Sisters of the Moon brings moon water, crystals and more to Linden

  • Updated
  • 0

A Linden shop where you can learn about the power of crystals, moon, water and much more. Classes are held on different topics at the shop just off West Board Street.

LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) – Magic is in the air at a shop just off West Broad Street in Linden.

Sisters of the Moon is a place to learn about the power of crystals, moon water and much more. The owner, Nichole Shepard, has been interested in what she does for a long time.

"I love doing readings for people," said Sheppard. "I got my first set of tarot cards when I was like 9."

She holds classes on different topics, such as making moon water. She'll also be hosting sound bath sessions soon.

Shepard considers what she provides as a way of healing and encourages people to touch into their imagination.

"All of the crystals, all of the moon water, all of the Tarot cards, you can use these in any way that you want," said Shepard. "You're only limited by your own imagination."

