Smokey Butts BBQ serves up large portions of comfort food

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - Diners get a full plate and belly at Smokey Butts BBQ and Pizzeria in downtown Mt. Morris.
The restaurant is located just off North Saginaw Street in Mt. Morris. Customers say the sign that reads "Smokey Butts" easily catches their attention.
It all started 10 years ago with Tom Choates' catering business.
"It was off a dare," he said. "We were watching 'Pit Masters' on TV one day and by buddy said, 'You think you can do that?'"
The next day he built a smoker and started entering competitions. He eventually finished seventh in the U.S. for his ribs and Smokey Butts was born.
"Well everybody just kept wanting butts, wanting butts, wanting butts and I said, 'Man, all I'm doing is smoking butts' and I said, 'There we go. That's the name of it,'" Choates said.
He and his wife Jennifer bought the former La Villa Restaurant a year ago with some guidance from the former owner.
"He taught us all the recipes, so we thought we'd give it a shot and we did," Jennifer Choates said. "We tried it and was good. But it wasn't his thing.
So they decided to focus on Tom's bread and butter -- his good butts.
"You know what, I was like, 'You know what honey? That's what your name is. That's your brand. So let's just keep it,'" Jennifer Choates said.
So now Smokey Butts is a brick and mortor and a mobile business. Tom Choates said he's still using the same barbecue rub as his first day and he's just as dedicated to his craft.
"I want you to enjoy what you're eating," he said.
Tom worked in the dining industry off and on since he was 15. Every dish is his brainchild.
"He makes up stuff all the time and I'm like, 'We have to put that on the menu,' and he's like, 'We can't put everything I make on the menu,'" Jennifer Choates said. "But it's good."
His latest and greatest invention is the hog trough.
"That was all him," Jennifer said. "He just threw a bunch of stuff together and he said taste it. And I said, 'That's delicious.' He said, 'That's the hog trough.'"
The concoction keeps people coming back for more. It includes nacho chips, brisket, pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, cole slaw, barbecue sauce and nacho cheese.
Smokey Butts serves about six to 10 Hog Troughs per day. Each one can feed two or three people. The Choates have never seen anyone finish the whole thing in the restaurant.
Smokey Butts serves deli sandwiches, pizza and stromboli in addition to their full selection of barbecue.