Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert now in effect today through Friday June 2nd...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared today and Friday June 2nd to be an action day for elevated
levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Shiawassee...Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...
Macomb...Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and
using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include biking to
work, delaying or combining errands and using water based paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Spectacular Spudz opens new downtown Flint restaurant

  • Updated
  • 0

Spectacular Spudz hosted a grand opening at its new eatery in downtown Flint on Thursday.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A business success story from the Flint Farmers Market officially opened its first brick-and-mortar location in downtown Flint on Thursday.

Spectacular Spudz opened a storefront on Second Street in downtown Flint with an expanded menu. The baked potato eatery started the move in February and opened for business this week.

Spectacular Spudz is now located in the ELGA Credit Union building next to Buckham Gallery. Owner Keysa Smith said customers wanted to see the business open more often with more space than the farmers market could provide.

"We're going to be adding four more signature baked potatoes, and we're also going to be adding a night menu, which will be a little bit different from our regular menu," she said.

Spectacular Spudz will soon add beer, wine and mixed drinks to the menu. Hours of operation will extend to 10 p.m. Smith is still deciding when to begin serving the special night menu.

For now, takeout is available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Spectacular Spudz is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

