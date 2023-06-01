Spectacular Spudz opens new downtown Flint restaurant

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A business success story from the Flint Farmers Market officially opened its first brick-and-mortar location in downtown Flint on Thursday.
Spectacular Spudz opened a storefront on Second Street in downtown Flint with an expanded menu. The baked potato eatery started the move in February and opened for business this week.
Spectacular Spudz is now located in the ELGA Credit Union building next to Buckham Gallery. Owner Keysa Smith said customers wanted to see the business open more often with more space than the farmers market could provide.
"We're going to be adding four more signature baked potatoes, and we're also going to be adding a night menu, which will be a little bit different from our regular menu," she said.
Spectacular Spudz will soon add beer, wine and mixed drinks to the menu. Hours of operation will extend to 10 p.m. Smith is still deciding when to begin serving the special night menu.
For now, takeout is available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Spectacular Spudz is closed on Sundays and Mondays.