Spectacular Spudz prepares for move to Second Street location

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will develop around 8 am, however, amounts and impacts during the morning commute are expected to remain minimal. Snow will then steadily increase in intensity with the peak of the heaviest snowfall rates between 10 am and 4 pm Wednesday. Travel conditions will deteriorate considerably during the afternoon into the early commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&