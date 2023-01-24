Spectacular Spudz prepares for move to Second Street location

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One longtime favorite at the Flint Farmer's Market is saying goodbye to the facility.
However, it's also saying hello to a new space in downtown Flint.
After years of serving the farmer's market, the team at Spectacular Spudz said the operation's just too big.
"I have to pinch myself because, to be honest, I don't have a real feeling right now. I'm still in shock," said owner Keysa Smith.
After years serving potatoes with the works, she'll leave the Flint Farmer's Market on Feb. 9 and move to a new space on Second Street downtown between Reclaimed by Whaley and the Buckham Gallery.
Smith said her bustling business needs a bit more room.
"The only downfall of being in the market -- we're limited because of this space. So now we can actually expand the menu, add things like salmon, asparagus and a bunch of other things we can actually cook," she said.
Smith has worked on the move since 2021, when the Uptown Reinvestment Corp. approached her with an offer for the space.
"That definitely was a blessing. That means people are talking about me in high places. I'm in rooms I haven't even entered yet. That was a true blessing," she said.
Longtime customers like Steven Norling are excited for her even if losing the popular business from the farmer's market is a little bittersweet.
"I'm going to miss them being here. In a way, I wish that they could be at both locations so I could visit them at either one," he said.
For some business owners, moving into their own location would be an end goal. But Smith said she's still dreaming big.
"I've always imagined I was gonna be bigger and the vision is extremely huge. I don't talk about it much, but it's much bigger than just that one place," Smith said.
She and her team expect to open at the new location on St. Patrick's Day weekend.