Spymaker Axe Throwing in Burton now offering alcoholic drinks

Spymaker Axe Throwing

Spymaker Axe Throwing in Burton now offers alcoholic beverages for patrons.

 Credit: Spymaker Axe

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Spymaker Axe Throwing in Burton announced that patrons can now enjoy a selection of beers, wines and canned mixed cocktails.

Spymaker says that while fun is the primary goal, safety won't be ignored. The venue will introduce new guidelines to ensure everyone can enjoy their drinks responsibly.


Spymaker Axe Throwing offers 16 axe targets, four football bowling lanes and a game lounge. The lounge offers games like Dungeons and Dragons, Warhammer, and Magic the Gathering, which comes this fall.

For more information and to make a reservation, call 810-620-0877 or visit their website spymakeraxe.com.

