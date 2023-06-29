 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Air Quality Alert has been extended into Friday June 30th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 30th to be an action day for elevated levels of
fine particulate (PM2.5). Pollutants are expected to be in the
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer and Livingston.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across the state of
Michigan and will continue through Friday, June 30th. The Air Quality
Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations reaching the VERY
UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Sriracha sauce is selling for as much as $120 amid prolonged shortage

Due to a shortage of the chili peppers used to make Sriracha hot sauce, the popular condiment is becoming hard to find on store shelves.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The prolonged shortage of a certain red sauce is making the black market go wild.

Prices of Sriracha sauce are as high as $70 on eBay as people look to snap up the spicy sauce. Huy Fong Foods, which makes the rooster-adorned bottled sauce, has been dealing with a years-long shortage of the chilis, which is hurting production and causing some shortages.

A search on eBay shows prices for various sized bottles ranging from $39.98 for 17-ounce bottles to a 28-ounce bottle for nearly $70. In both instances, shipping is an additional fee, jacking up the price even more.

Prices are even higher on Amazon, where one seller is offering a 2-pack for $124. Of course, it's unclear if anyone is actually paying these exorbitant prices, considering a 17-ounce bottle typically costs around $5.

The company recently told CNN that it's still experiencing a shortage of raw materials.

"Although some production did resume this past fall season, we continue to have a limited supply that continues to affect our production. At this time, we have no estimations of when supply will increase," a Huy Fong spokesperson said.

"We are grateful for your continued patience and understanding during this unprecedented inventory shortage. We are currently working on trying to avoid future shortages," the company added.

There's been a shortage for the past three years, as Huy Fong has said that its chili peppers have consistently been in short supply. Last year, it temporarily stopped orders because of the shortage, which also affected its Chili Garlic and Sambal Oelek products.

Huy Fong's Sriracha, created in 1980 by Chinese immigrant David Tran, has made its way to the shelves of huge retailers like Target and Whole Foods and has been a fan favorite of consumers since its inception.

