St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Flint closing in two weeks

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Flint will be closing permanently by the end of August.
Manager Dawn Winnett said the store has four paid employees, including herself. Declining sales and reduced funding form the international St. Vincent de Paul Society have depleted the Flint location's finances.
Winnett said there won't be enough money left by the end of August to cover payroll any longer.
The St. Vincent de Paul thrift store has been a fixture of Flint's east side for 45 years. The store sells mostly donated goods like used clothing to raise money for charitable work similar to a Goodwill store.
The St. Vincent de Paul Society, which started in 1833, is comprised mostly of Catholics who work to serve the poor and relieve suffering.