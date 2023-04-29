Starbucks joining busy Mundy Township commercial area on Hill Road

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A new Starbucks is on its way to Mundy Township.

A brand new drive-thru location will open this fall on Hill Road west of U.S. 23 across from the Meijer supercenter. It's also expected to draw in a significant amount of foot traffic with indoor and patio seating.

The developers are excited to bring the coffee chain to the commercial area along Hill Road and are confident that it will be a success.

Excavation work already is under way at the site. Construction of the building will kick off soon and doors are scheduled to open this fall.

More development is coming to Hill Road on the other side of U.S. 23. Mundy Township confirms it received an application from Costco to build the first Flint-area store along Hill Road just east of U.S. 23.

Before shovels can hit the ground, plans for the Costco have to be approved. The process will involve meetings with township officials, public hearings and more.