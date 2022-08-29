Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is coming back at a higher price

A pumpkin spice latte, purchased at a Starbucks in Baltimore, is shown in September 2021. Not even Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is immune to inflation. The fall favorite, which returns August 30, is getting more expensive with a grande-sized hot PSL costing customers between $5.45 to $5.95 depending on location — a roughly 4% increase compared to 2021.