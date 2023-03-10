STAT EMS winding down ambulance service in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - One of Mid-Michigan's ambulance services is shutting down.

STAT EMS, which is based in Flint, sent a letter to employees saying the company will wind down operations by Saturday. Employees were told that all shifts after Saturday are canceled.

Owners Marc and Stephen Lund said the company will continue a very limited operation for the rest of March before shutting down entirely by March 31.

STAT serves Genesee, Saginaw and Tuscola counties. The company signed a contract with the city of Flint last fall to become the primary ambulance provider for the city.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said the city pulled out of the contact with STAT when it became clear STAT was cutting its operations. Operations will continue as the status quo for the city now.

The ambulance company has provided service throughout Mid-Michigan for 23 years. Genesee County has at least five other ambulance providers capable of handling emergency calls.

The notice comes as current and former employees at STAT EMS say they're still waiting on their W-2s to complete their 2022 income taxes. The IRS requires companies to give the tax form to workers by Jan. 31.

Text messages from CEO Marc Lund promised to send W-2s by Feb. 17, then Feb. 21, then Feb. 24 and finally last week. Employees say they were still waiting this week.