State Brownfield grants offer incentives for three Mid-Michigan projects

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The state is giving hundreds of thousands of dollars to three Mid-Michigan communities to clean up contaminated sites slated for redevelopment
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy awarded more than $20 million to 67 Brownfield clean-up projects statewide so the sites can become redevelopment-ready.
A nearly $400,000 grant will go toward cleanup for a new $3.8 million Frankenmuth Credit Union branch on Beck Street in Sebewaing. The property was a gas station years ago, but it has been vacant for the past decade.
Bay City will use a $275,000 grant to redevelop a former gas station on North Water Street. Two vacant buildings downtown will be renovated into a North Peak Restaurant and Brewery, bringing dozens of jobs to the area.
Apartments will added on the second floor above the restaurant. That property has been vacant for more than five years.
In West Branch, a $150,000 grant will go toward cleaning up a Houghton Avenue site to build a new pharmacy. That plot of land was once a gas station, but has been vacant since 2004.
The state hopes that cleanup projects like these will boost property values both on the revitalized sites and on nearby properties.