State provides $7 million for downtown Flint YMCA building

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Economic Development Corp. is adding $7 million worth of support for the new downtown Flint YMCA and 50 apartments.

The state is providing a $1.5 million grant and $5.5 million loan for the $41 million Harrison Street Commons project on a vacant lot at Third and Harrison streets.

The Uptown Reinvestment Corp. is the lead developer for the five-story building with space for a full-service YMCA fitness center, 50 apartments, space for retail businesses and a Hurley Medical Center physical therapy clinic.

The new YMCA will include a competitive lap pool, family splash pad, basketball court, exercise studios, running/walking track, locker rooms, community space and after-school rooms.

NBA star Kyle Kuzma of Flint donated $1 million for a gym at the YMCA and an anonymous donor added an additional $1 million donation. The C.S. Mott Foundation added an additional $16 million grant for the project.

The 50 apartments will be located on the second through fifth floors of the building. Thirty percent of the units will be targeted to residents with incomes at or below 80% of the area median.

Developers hope to break ground on Harrison Street Commons this spring and open the new downtown Flint YMCA by Jan. 1, 2025. The existing Flint YMCA will remain open until the new facility opens.