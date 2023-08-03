State provides update on Buick City environmental cleanup

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan environmental regulators are sharing new details about the cleanup efforts at Flint's former Buick City plant.

Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy staff members met one-on-one with the Flint community on Wednesday to answer questions about the land.





A project is under way to repurpose the Buick City property into the Flint Commerce Center, which will be an industrial park developed by New York-based Ashley Capital.

Regulators say cleanup is complete in the area of Buick City where Ashley Capital is building the first industrial spec building. There's still some contamination in other parts of the site.

Proposed cleanup measures include soil consolidation, groundwater treatment, and sewer bulk heading.