State regulators revoke licenses from Corunna marijuana grower and processor

CORUNNA, Mich. (WJRT) - A Corunna marijuana farm and processor has had its operating licenses revoked by the state's Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA).
Candid Labs, or Layercake Farms 2, on Parmenter Road was previously suspended by state regulators back in February.
According to formal complaints filed by the state, The CRA first visited Candid Labs back in October to investigate malfunctioning cameras. They found 38 cameras were completely inoperable, with the farm claiming that rats had chewed through video wires.
State regulators also noticed an unlicensed storage trailer on-site. Inside were several jars of marijuana distillate that were untagged and untracked by the state monitoring system.
The CRA says they had no choice but to revoke Candid Labs' licenses.
"By revoking these state operating licenses, we are holding true to the CRA's promise that egregious actions jeopardizing public health and safety will be taken seriously and have consequences," said CRA Executive Director Brian Hanna.
The revoking of the license from Candid Labs owner Ramon Hana is permanent and prevents him from ever owning or working at a marijuana facility in the state.
In a statement to ABC12, his lawyer, Rob Huth, writes "Ramon Hana is committed to moving in another direction with his career so that he is able to continue to support his wife and his five children".
According to the CRA, Hana is also the owner of another marijuana business in Lansing, and will have to close it before his license expires.
As part of the license removal, Candid Labs voluntarily destroyed all of its marijuana products last month.
The details of Candid Labs’ violations can be found in the formal complaints below: