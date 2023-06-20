Study: GM accounts for 10% of Michigan's gross domestic product

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A new analysis of General Motors' economic impact on Michigan and the U.S. revealing how wide and deep the automakers' footprint stretches across the American economy.

The study by economic advisory firm Oxford Economics General Motors had a $116.5 billion economic impact on the U.S. economy in 2022.

The study also finds the nation's largest automotive manufacturer supports more than 709,000 jobs in the U.S., including 167,000 direct employees. Economist Hamilton Galloway said the company is in rare class.

"Nearly 265,000 jobs in Michigan alone," he said. "Michigan is the crown jewel."

The study found that GM invested more than $4 billion in Michigan in 2022 and generated $8.2 billion worth of tax receipts in the state.

"When you start to take the size and context of that level of tax receipts, we put in context that this would cover almost two-thirds of payroll for public school teachers in the state of Michigan," Galloway said.

Michigan had a gross domestic product of $490 billion in 2022 and General Motors accounted for $49 billion of that, according to the study.

This was the first study of its kind on the economic impact of General Motors conducted by Oxford. Galloway said they found every General Motors job created seven spinoff jobs in the supply chain.