Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Action Day Advisory Now In Effect For Wednesday June
7th Through Thursday June 8th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Wednesday June 7th and Thursday June 8th to be an Action Day
for elevated levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan
counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following counties in southeast
Michigan...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Air Quality Index page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org

Subway plans to open nearly 4,000 stores in China in one of its biggest deals ever

  • Updated
  • 0
A 5-meter-long Subway sandwich is seen here in Shanghai on May 30. The company is planning to expand massively across China over the next 20 years.

 CFOTO/Future Publishing/Getty Images

Subway is planning to add thousands of new sandwich shops in China, increasing its footprint in the country by more than seven times.

The world's biggest sandwich chain announced Tuesday that it would open almost 4,000 new stores across mainland China over the next 20 years.

The deal "is the largest master franchise agreement in Subway history and one of the largest across the entire [fast-food restaurant] industry," Subway said in a statement.

The large-scale expansion will be made possible by a deal Subway has inked with a Chinese company, Shanghai Fu-Rui-Shi Corporate Development (FRS). A new CEO will be appointed to oversee the Chinese business.

FRS is funded by a consortium of private investors, and will also pick up exclusive rights for control of all the brand's locations in mainland China through the agreement, according to Subway.

"This agreement is a significant milestone in Subway's international growth strategy as we continue to focus on strategically expanding our footprint and maintaining our position as one of the world's largest restaurant brands," Subway Global CEO John Chidsey said in the statement.

"China is a key market with significant long-term growth opportunity, and we look forward to bringing the Subway experience to even more guests in the region."

The deal is part of broader efforts by Subway to strike new partnerships both at home in the United States and abroad, particularly in the Asia Pacific region.

Subway has outlined plans to double "its current network of restaurants in the region, from approximately 3,500 restaurants to more than 6,000 restaurants over the next five years," it added.

The company currently has nearly 37,000 restaurants in more than 100 markets around the world.

While Subway is best known for its sandwiches, it also serves wraps, salads and bowls. Last year, the brand managed to hit a sales record after its biggest menu changes ever.

The firm's Chinese expansion also comes while it's exploring a potential sale. In February, the privately held company said it had hired JPMorgan (JPM) Chase to look for a buyer after an uptick in its business fueled by the menu revamp, store renovations and international growth.

Subway did not immediately respond to a request for an update Wednesday. The company has previously said it won't make any public comments until the sale process is complete.

But if an agreement is reached, it would be one of the biggest deals in the fast food industry since the acquisition of donut and coffee chain Dunkin' for $11.3 billion in 2020.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

— CNN’s Jordan Valinsky contributed to this report.

