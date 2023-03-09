SunnyD selling new canned vodka seltzer

SunnyD is branching out from the flavored juice market into offering a new canned vodka seltzer.
The new SunnyD Vodka Seltzer will be available in 12-ounce cans at Walmart stores across the U.S. beginning Saturday. Four packs of the alcoholic drink will have a suggested retail price of $9.99.
SunnyD brought its tangy orange drink to market in 1963, when two dads in Florida tried to elevate the flavor of orange juice. Their creation enjoyed more success in the 1990s and grew more since joining Harvest Hill Beverage Co. in 2017.
"SunnyD is a powerful brand, the most boldly unique orange drink on the planet," said Ilene Bergenfeld, the chief marketing officer for Harvest Hill Beverage. "Consumers are passionate about this iconic brand, rooted in nostalgia but with a taste that resonates today."
She said consumers asked SunnyD to develop an alcoholic beverage mixer, leading to the new vodka seltzer. The beverage contains zero grams of sugar at 4.5% alcohol by volume.
"SunnyD Vodka Seltzer is meant to be enjoyed with friends, when it's time to connect and chill out," Bergenfeld said. "We have developed something we know adult SunnyD fans and hard seltzer enthusiasts alike will be proud to enjoy."