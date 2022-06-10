Swim-up bar bills on their way to governor's desk

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - Bills that would legalize swim-up bars are on their way to the governor's desk.
The legislation would allow businesses like hotels and resorts to build pools with the ability to serve alcohol. Tourists and locals alike seem excited by the prospect of swim-up bars coming to Michigan.
"That would be a really nice thing to have here. A lot of young people like it whenever they go to Cancun and have things like swim-up bars," said Charlotte Wells, who is visiting Frankenmuth from out of state.
House Bill 5894 allows business owners to operate poolside and swim-up bars if they pay a $350 fee. If enacted, Michigan would join 24 other states in allowing swim-up bars.
"I have a tendency to go to Cancun once in a while and they have swim-up bars there. So from that aspect it's kinda fun," said Michigan resident Dan Pierce.
One visitor, Cindy Mykrantz, said she'd enjoy having that experience again.
"We were stationed in Saudi Arabia. So we went over to the neighboring island of Bahrain and we were swimming in a pool and went up to the swim-up bar," she said.
Michael Zehnder, owner of the Bavarian Inn Lodge, believes these bars would keep Michigan tourism competitive.
"Our guests at the Bavarian Inn Lodge have been asking us for years when we're going to build a swim-up bar, like the Kalahari resorts and other indoor waterparks have. And in the past, we've always had to say, 'Unfortunately, this state does not permit that,'" Zehnder said.
Pierce likes the idea. But he also has some concerns about how businesses would handle their pools.
"[They] should be very mindful of the family aspect. So maybe they need a separate pool for that or a separate area. Also, there's a hygienic situation that is very manageable, but needs to be managed correctly," Pierce said.
If Gov. Gretchen Whitmer approves this bill, Zehnder said there may still be some obstacles. For example, he said it's much easier to build a new pool with a bar than trying to fit a bar into an existing pool.
As such, he said visitors may not see them added to the Bavarian Inn Lodge or Splash Village. Instead, Zehnder said it's more likely that new projects would include them.
The bill moved forward with another bill, which would require nonbreakable and spillproof containers for pools with swim-up bars.