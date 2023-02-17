Swiss-based company purchases Duro Last for $1.3 billion

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One of Saginaw County's biggest business success stories has written a new chapter.
The Duro-Last Company has been sold to an international company for $1.3 billion.
In 1978, John Burt started the roofing system company. While a sale of a local company might at first cause concern about possibly moving or loss of jobs, a business leader in the community looks at this as a positive for the region.
"We didn't know that they were looking to sell, but I am not surprised," said Saginaw Future President JoAnn Crary.
Switzerland-based building materials company Holcim has been bolstering its presence in North America. It paid $1.293 billion for the privately-owned Duro-Last Company in Buena Vista Township.
"When you look at a number like that, I think back to John Burt and when he started this business and how he grew it from a piece of pool liner and patching his roof when he was leaking," Crary said.
That's pretty much how the Duro-Last success story began.
Burt passed away in 2003, but family members are still involved in the company, which specializes in the manufacture of roofing systems in the commercial building market.
Crary said Duro-Last has about 400 employees in Saginaw County.
"We are feeling pretty positive about the current number of jobs here and we expect that number to grow," Crary said.
Duro-Last has annual sales of roughly $540 million. In announcing the purchase, Holcim said "Duro-Last's energy-efficient systems and excellence in recycling will further advance our leadership in sustainability."
"They are striving to be a net-zero company and they are a world leader in recycling, so we think Duro-Last is a great fit for them," Crary said.
Duro-Last executives could not be reached for a comment on the sale Friday. While the company has about 400 employees in Saginaw County, it has more than 800 across the country.