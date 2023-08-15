Taco Bell offers first free Taco Tuesday after trademark battle

Taco Bell customers can take part in the first free Taco Tuesday giveaway after the chain settled a trademark lawsuit a month earlier.

Taco Bell is offering customers a free Doritos Locos taco on four Tuesdays -- Aug. 15, 22, 29 and Sept. 5 -- in 49 states not including New Jersey while supplies last. No other purchase is necessary to claim a free taco.

The Taco John's chain based in Wyoming previously owned a trademark on the commercial use of Taco Tuesday. Taco Bell filed a legal action in May with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, seeking to overturn the trademark.





The two chains agreed on July 18 to settle their legal dispute and Taco John's released their trademark, allowing Taco Bell and other restaurants to use the Taco Tuesday phrase.

"Taco Tuesday belongs to all who make, sell, eat and celebrate tacos, and this Free-For-All will not only thank taco fans who supported the cause, but will also spotlight local restaurants and vendors who can now embrace Taco Tuesdays without fear of legal action," said Taco Bell U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, Taylor Montgomery. "When tacos win, we all win."