Target's bi-annual car seat trade-in starts April 16

  • Updated
Child in the car

A baby girl in a car in a child seat. (Storyblocks) 

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Target stores are launching their bi-annual car seat trade-in event on April 16.

From Sunday through April 29, parents can exchange old car seats for a 20% off coupon on the Target Circle app.

The coupons can be redeemed until May 13 on new car seats, bases, high chairs, strollers, travel systems, bouncers, rockers and more baby or infant items. 

Target is teaming up with Waste Management to recycle material from the old car seats into new sustainable products. Since 2016, Target stores have recycled 2.19 million car seats and 32.9 million pounds of car seat materials.

Click here for more information about Target's car seat recycling event.

