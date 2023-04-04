 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac MI has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Michigan...

Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison.

* WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 10.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.3
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early
tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Impact....
&&

Tesla is selling a German beer in a Cybertruck bottle

Tesla is selling a German beer in a Cybertruck bottle

Tesla GigaBier is designed to emulate the form of Cybertruck while honoring the 500-year tradition of German Reinheitsgebot beermaking. Enjoy this limited edition pilsner-style beer brewed in Berlin with our exclusive strain of Cyberhops and notes of citrus, bergamot and sweet fruit. Each bottle features a seamless gloss black sleeve with a glow-in-the-dark Giga watermark. Prost!

 Tesla

Few brands are big enough to sell three beers for nearly $100. Elon Musk's Tesla may be one.

The electric car company has launched a limited edition "GigaBier," a pilsner-style brew made in Germany. Presented in a glossy black sleeve, the bottle is designed to emulate Tesla's Cybertruck.

The beer — brewed in Berlin, where Tesla runs one of its gigafactories — ships to 17 countries in Europe, including France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Switzerland and Norway. A pack of three costs $97.

The company jokes that it is "brewed for cyborgs, made by humans." Musk first talked about the product in 2021 during an event marking the opening of the Berlin plant.

This isn't Tesla's first foray into the beverage business. In 2020, it debuted "Tesla Tequila." The liquor, which came in a lightning-shaped bottle, quickly sold out at $250 apiece. The GigaBier, which was unveiled on March 30, is still available for purchase.

The same year, it debuted a pair of mini gym shorts, a playful hit back at investors who had "shorted" Tesla, or bet that its stock would drop.

Tesla revealed the first version of its electric truck in November 2019. But it still hasn't started production, opting to focus on existing products due to supply chain bottlenecks.

Musk said in January that he expected to begin manufacture of the electric truck "maybe sometime this summer." It would be "very slow at first" before a ramp-up next year, he noted.

