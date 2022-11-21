 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...During the Gale Warning, expect sustained winds up to
31 knots from the southwest with gusts up to 40 knots. The
largest significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential
maximum wave height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory,
abnormally low water levels.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EST Monday
with the largest waves expected around 9 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal
water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...At 330 AM, the water level at Essexville
was 7 inches above low water datum, which is three inches below
the level for safe navigation. Water levels are expected to drop
to 3 to 5 inches above low water datum this morning before a
wind shift to the west allows level to rise this afternoon.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Weather Alert

Thanksgiving travelers likely will pay record high gas prices

  • Updated
  • 0
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Thanksgiving travel likely will be the costliest ever in Michigan.

AAA says Michigan drivers were paying an average price of $3.81 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline on Monday morning. The price is down 31 cents from a month ago but 45 cents higher than a year ago.

Michigan's record high gas price average for Thanksgiving weekend was $3.61 per gallon in 2012. Unless prices drop 20 cents in four days, drivers across the state will be paying a record price for the long holiday weekend this year.

“Higher gas prices don’t seem to be enough to stop people from traveling to be with family and friends,” said AAA spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland. “We’ve found that when gas prices are high, travelers look to offset the added cost by spending less on a hotel, shopping or dining out.”

The Metro Detroit area has the lowest average gas price in Michigan at $3.65 per gallon. Jackson has the most expensive gasoline in the state with an average price of $3.95.

AAA predicts a slow drop in gas prices as demand slows and stockpiles increase. Crude oil prices also are on the decline this month.

