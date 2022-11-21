Thanksgiving travelers likely will pay record high gas prices

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Thanksgiving travel likely will be the costliest ever in Michigan.
AAA says Michigan drivers were paying an average price of $3.81 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline on Monday morning. The price is down 31 cents from a month ago but 45 cents higher than a year ago.
Michigan's record high gas price average for Thanksgiving weekend was $3.61 per gallon in 2012. Unless prices drop 20 cents in four days, drivers across the state will be paying a record price for the long holiday weekend this year.
“Higher gas prices don’t seem to be enough to stop people from traveling to be with family and friends,” said AAA spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland. “We’ve found that when gas prices are high, travelers look to offset the added cost by spending less on a hotel, shopping or dining out.”
The Metro Detroit area has the lowest average gas price in Michigan at $3.65 per gallon. Jackson has the most expensive gasoline in the state with an average price of $3.95.
AAA predicts a slow drop in gas prices as demand slows and stockpiles increase. Crude oil prices also are on the decline this month.