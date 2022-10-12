The 2024 Chevy Trax is GM's new take on its cheapest SUV

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SHOWERS APPROACHING THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Inner Saginaw Bay...

At 535 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated showers, capable of producing
winds to up 30 knots. These showers were located along a line
extending from 8 nm northeast of Pinconning to 20 nm southwest of The
Mouth Of The Saginaw River, moving northeast at 50 knots.

showers will be near,
The Mouth Of The Saginaw River and Bay City Liberty Harbor around
600 PM EDT.
Quanicassee around 605 PM EDT.
Sebewaing around 620 PM EDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds up to 30 knots, locally higher waves,
and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately
until these storms pass.

This showers will likely produce winds up to 30 knots, and could pose
a serious hazard for boaters. A special marine warning may eventually
be required when these storms reach the nearshore waters. Boaters
should consider heading for shore before these storms arrive.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 20 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 32 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 5 PM EDT
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 3 PM EDT
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...Gusty winds out ahead of the main line of showers will impact
portions of western Oakland, Shiawassee, Livingston, Genesee and
Washtenaw Counties through 630 PM EDT...

At 524 PM EDT, gustier winds around or in excess of 40 mph have been
observed out ahead of the main line of showers that currently
extends from Marion Springs to Marshall. Additional stronger wind
gusts are possible as the line itself crosses the area.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Clio, Mount Morris and Crossroads Village around 530 PM EDT.
Otisville around 535 PM EDT.
Otter Lake around 540 PM EDT.
Ann Arbor and Saline around 550 PM EDT.
Dixboro around 600 PM EDT.
Ypsilanti around 605 PM EDT.
Salem around 610 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Whittaker,
Plainfield, Rankin, Hudson Mills Metropark, Holly State Recreation
Area, Commerce, Delhi Mills, Pleasant Lake, Rose Center and Conway
Township.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

The 2024 Chevy Trax is GM's new take on its cheapest SUV

  • Updated
  • 0

General Motors unveiled a new, slightly bigger redesigned version of its cheapest entry-level SUV, the Trax.

The new version looks much, much sleeker than the chunky little SUV it replaces and adds new features. But it also drops one major option while retaining what may be the SUV's most important feature, it's cheap price.

The subcompact Trax SUV has a starting price of just $21,500, a couple of hundred dollars below it's current price putting it firmly among the cheapest SUVs on the market. It will compete against the likes of the recently redesigned Honda HR-V, the Hyundai Kona, the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport and the Nissan Kicks.

All versions of the Trax, including flashy-looking Trax RS models, will have starting prices under $25,000, GM executives said. The average base sticker price for vehicles sold in the United States today is almost $47,000, according to Edmunds.com, so SUVs like the Trax are, relatively speaking, dirt cheap.

The fact that some automakers are adding more cheap SUVs to the lineups, while others have dropped out of this market altogether shows that there is opportunity here, said Brad Franz, director of Chevrolet cars and crossover SUVs.

There has been an overall increase in cheap SUV models -- meaning those with base prices around $25,000 or less -- in the last five years, according to Edmunds.com.

"I'd also say that the quality of vehicles in this segment has improved dramatically," said Edmunds.com editor Will Kaufman. "Automakers are taking it seriously."

The U.S. auto market has shifted heavily towards SUVs in recent years but, in general, SUVs tend to cost more than cars. Products like the Trax provide an opportunity for those who want the storage space and tall seating position of an SUV but can't afford -- or don't want to pay for -- bigger, more expensive models.

Among cars that are not SUVs, Chevrolet currently has the cheapest one of those available in the United States, the $13,600 Spark. Some other automakers like Honda have abandoned the super-cheap car market believing those customers would just as well buy a good used car.

The gas-powered Trax's unveiling comes just weeks after GM unveiled the Chevrolet Equinox EV, a $30,000 electric SUV that will be among the cheapest electric SUVs on the market.

These new SUVs serve as proof, company executives say, that GM's mainstream Chevrolet brand intends to maintain a position at the cost-conscious bottom end of the car market, even as it also offers models like the $106,000 Corvette Z06 and Tahoe SUV models with base prices approaching $80,000.

The new Trax will be powered by a 1.2-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder engine producing about 137 horsepower, and it will be attached to a 6-speed automatic transmission. Unlike some competitors, the Trax will not be offered in an all-wheel-drive version, an option that is available on the current model.

The new Trax will be available with front-wheel-drive only. Customers who want all-wheel-drive can choose the slightly more expensive Chevrolet Trailblazer, which has a more upright, truck-like appearance and a firmer ride for those wanting a more traditional SUV experience, Franz said.

GM's strategy of having two SUVs in this value-priced segment is similar to the approach taken by some others like Hyundai. The Venue, Hyundai's cheapest SUV, is front-wheel-drive only but the slightly more expensive Kona offers all-wheel-drive as an option.

The Trax and Trailblazer share much of their engineering, including the little 3-cylinder engine, and both will be assembled at the same GM factory in South Korea. The Trax is slightly longer and lower. It's also 11 inches longer and about two inches wider than the current Trax model.

Besides the base-level Trax LT, it will also be available in RS versions with sportier design features, including special wheels and a flat-bottomed steering wheel. Trax Activ models will have a slightly more rugged off-road look including black wheels.

Besides the design details and other added features, like heated front seats, there will be no real performance difference in these compared to other Trax SUVs.

GM also boasts that the Trax will have options like active cruise control, which can automatically maintain a safe distance behind cars ahead on highways, a feature usually found on pricier vehicles.

Active noise cancellation will also be a standard feature on all Trax models. This feature uses inaudible sound waves produced by the car's stereo speakers to cancel out some noises such as those from the tires and engine.

The Trax will go on sale in the spring.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

