The 2024 Chevy Trax is GM's new take on its cheapest SUV

Weather Alert

...SHOWERS APPROACHING THE WATERS... The areas affected include... Inner Saginaw Bay... At 535 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated showers, capable of producing winds to up 30 knots. These showers were located along a line extending from 8 nm northeast of Pinconning to 20 nm southwest of The Mouth Of The Saginaw River, moving northeast at 50 knots. showers will be near, The Mouth Of The Saginaw River and Bay City Liberty Harbor around 600 PM EDT. Quanicassee around 605 PM EDT. Sebewaing around 620 PM EDT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds up to 30 knots, locally higher waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until these storms pass. This showers will likely produce winds up to 30 knots, and could pose a serious hazard for boaters. A special marine warning may eventually be required when these storms reach the nearshore waters. Boaters should consider heading for shore before these storms arrive. &&