The 2024 Mercedes E-class will have TikTok built in

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...During the Gale Warning, expect sustained winds up to
28 knots from the northeast with gusts up to 38 knots. The
largest significant waves will be 5 feet with a potential
maximum wave height of 7 feet. During the Small Craft
Advisory, expect sustained winds up to 23 knots from the east
with gusts up to 31 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...During the Gale Warning, the maximum winds are expected
around 9 PM EST Wednesday with the largest waves expected around
10 PM EST Wednesday. During the Small Craft Advisory, the
maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EST Wednesday with the
largest waves expected around 4 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow, sleet and freezing rain will continue
into the evening. Significant icing is expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Weather Alert

...MIXED PRECIPITATION INTENSITY INCREASES DURING THE EVENING
TRAVEL PEAK...

WEATHER...

* A mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain increases intensity
during late afternoon through evening. Temperatures remain at
or below freezing.

* From 4 PM to 8 PM, additional snow and sleet accumulation
around 1 inch occurs mainly toward the I-69 corridor.
Additional icing around a tenth inch is possible to the south
toward the northern and western Detroit suburbs.

* Visibility may be reduced below 1 mile at times in areas of
falling snow.

* Northeast winds occasionally gust up to 30 mph.

IMPACTS...

* Objects and elevated surfaces will be most prone to snow
accumulation and icing followed by untreated roadways and
walking surfaces.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable;
driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time.;
Expect very difficult hazardous travel conditions.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

The 2024 Mercedes E-class will have TikTok built in

  • Updated
  • 0
The 2024 Mercedes E-class will have TikTok built in

Angry Birds will be one of the applications available in the new Mercedes-Benz E-class.

 Mercedes-Benz AG

For those who have ever felt the urge to whip off a TikTok video from inside their car, Mercedes-Benz owners will be able to do that from inside the 2024 E-class without even having get out their phones.

That means dance moves will be possible using both hands, as long as the car is parked.

More in keeping with the brand image, Mercedes drivers will also be able to participate in important business-related video meetings without having to open a laptop. They can also sling Angry Birds when things get boring.

Software in the car enables the installation of apps like Zoom, Webex and TikTok without going through an in-car intermediary like Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, although those options will still, presumably, be available.

The small camera built into the top of the dashboard facing the occupants can also be used for general selfie-taking. Video conferencing, photography and filming TikTok videos will only be possible when the car is stopped, however, according to Mercedes-Benz.

A web browser is also available for download. While some car models already on the market, including Teslas and some other Mercedes models, have built-in web browsers, this one will be available to the person in the front passenger seat has their own dedicated touchscreen as an available option.

Tesla also recently announced that their vehicles will have Zoom conferencing capabilities.

Like some of Mercedes' electric models, such as the new EQE, the E-class will be available with a fully glass dashboard that includes a passenger touchscreen as well as technologies that Mercedes says is designed to reduce potential driver distractions.

A camera will detect how often and for how long the driver is glancing in the direction of the screen, and will dim the passenger screen if needed. Meanwhile, passengers will be able to watch videos, stream music and browse the Internet while the car is underway.

The new E-class will also include artificial intelligence capabilities that will allow the car "learn" the driver's preferences for things like climate control, interior lighting colors and sunshade deployment during different times of the day and weather conditions, according to Mercedes.

Owners can also set up their own "routines" for specific situations, such as changing the interior lighting to a warm color, opening the sunshade in the roof and turning on the heated seats whenever the temperature is below a set limit. It's a more complex set of responses than the typical automatic thermostat setting many cars have.

These features will be part of the new 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-class, a redesigned model that will be fully revealed later this year. The E-class is Mercedes' mid-level model, larger than the entry-level A-class and the more compact C-class, but smaller and less expensive than the ultra-luxurious S-Class.

Mercedes has not yet announced pricing for this new version, but prices for the 2023 E-class start at around $56,000.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

