The Parlour at 713 in Mt. Morris helps people look their best

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - The Parlour at 713 is a business to downtown Mt. Morris can't miss in the heart of the town.
The business on East Mt. Morris Road sits in a historic building and helps people look and feel their best.
"So when we first bought it, we painted it black. Everybody was like, 'Oh my God. It's black.' They were not sure about it," said owner Mallory Young. "But when it came together and was finally done, it looked amazing."
That was about 5 years ago. Young jumped at the chance to buy the historic building, which dates back to 1928, and transform into what it is today.
"The opportunity arose for us to purchase this building. And my husband's from Mt. Morris and we wanted to kind of rejuvenate the city and make it nicer and bring it back to what it was in the past," Young said.
Her vision was an upscale salon experience that offers more than just haircuts.
"The Parlour is another take on like a salon parlor, but not salon, just shortened to the parlour. So it leaves a little bit to the imagination," Young said.
She knows a thing or two about primping and pampering after 16 years in the industry. Owning a salon has always been her dream.
"To be able to purchase the building -- and it's right on ... one of the four corners downtown -- to be able to have that presence downtown, to have one of the biggest buildings in the city is awesome," Young said.
Part of that pampering experience starts with the space itself.
"This building used to be a tattoo shop for years and years and years, so it was very different from this," Young said. "None of the brick was exposed. So we exposed that and kind of of gave it that New York City loft, that kind of vibe, which I love."
She likes the large open spaces inside the building and the limestone brick exterior, which is original from the 1920s.
"It's my favorite part of the building. It kind of showcases the history of the building and everything," Young said.
Over the years her staff has grown to 20 people. The Parlour is seeing so much business and offering so many services that Young is starting to run out of space.
"We offer hair, nails, lashes, spray tanning, permanent jewelry, facials, full body waxing, and fine-line tattooing," she said. "I just want to be a one-stop shop, so someone can come here, get all their services done. We offer everything and they can be on their way."
Sommer Himmelein is one of the first faces visitors see when they walk in the door. She said clients are in good hands when then stop by The Parlour.
"When I go to work, I actually can say I enjoy working," Himmelein said. "I don't like dread waking up and having to go to work. I like the people who work here."
Young makes it her mission to help people feel their best.
"It's amazing to see people walk out and like love their services and how they look and how they feel," she said. "It's very heartwarming."
Young and her husband recently purchased another building across the street to renovate and rent. She is a member of the Mt. Morris Downtown Development Authority.