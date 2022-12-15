The risks and benefits of 'buy now, pay later' loans

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - What does your holiday spending plan look like?
For many Americans, the answer is increasingly "pay for it later."
The "buy now, pay later" loan model has gotten more popular since the pandemic began.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said these loans totaled $24 billion in 2021. That's 10 times more than their total in 2019. But their simplicity has both positives and negatives.
"As a consumer, I really wanted some items that would help me and that I needed personally. And so it allowed me, with my low payments, maintain a budget," said Pamela Price, owner of the nonprofit and consignment shop Priceless.
She said a "buy now, pay later" loan helped her afford plane tickets to see her family out of state. By popular demand, she recently implemented it in her shop.
"They can -- say something is $100 -- they can pay $25 a month over four months. That's a win for me as a retail store for my revenue, but also a win for customers because they're making low payments," Price said.
Rachelle Kippe, senior vice president at Financial Plus Credit Union, said these loans have existed for about a decade. A buyer puts a down payment, then finishes paying for the item in four installments.
Kippe said they gained popularity in the COVID-19 pandemic because they allowed flexibility when nobody knew what would come next.
"It gave people that buffer to be able to say, 'I need to buy this right now. and I have this many months to pay it off. And it doesn't cost me anything as long as I pay it correctly," she said.
But the system isn't without risk. Kippe added that late fees on payments can be upwards of $50 and snowball quickly. She recommends borrowers keep a close eye on their calendars.
"Please ensure you set that up as autopay so you do not miss that payment and not be charged that late fee," Kippe explained.
Some consumers, like Kellie Pardi, said they're wary of the loans. Pardi only used them once or twice, when she needed some boots on Amazon for a trip.
"I am not a fan of going into debt for anything. It's definitely not something to be abused because that sort of thing ends up catching up with you pretty quick," she said.
Her concern is not unfounded. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found in September that these loans encourage even more borrowing. Consumers buy more because the loans make items feel cheap, but all those payment plans stack up.
It's why both Kippe and Price say to remember that the bill always comes due.
"Since it's so easy to obtain, I can see you doing four or five times, and then you can end up in financial trouble," Price said.