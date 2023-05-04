The Station Coffee Co. fuels Flushing residents on the go

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Station Coffee Co. in Flushing offers a place to fuel up with a coffee fix and more.
Owner John Janiszewski said the cozy building at the corner of Seymour Road and Main Street in Flushing wasn't always as charming as he's made it.
"We've driven past this place so many times. My wife always wanted to do something with the building," he said.
The building was empty for most of the 17 years they have lived in Flushing. Before that, it was a gas station beginning in the 1960s before it closed several years ago.
The Janiszewskis brainstormed about what kind of business they could open on the busy intersection.
"We would go to a lot of different places, like up north, different coffee shops. It's kind of like, why can't Flushing have something like that," he said.
In 2020, they decided to take a chance and pitched their idea to the city about opening up a coffee shop. But the building needed a lot of work at a time when contractors were busy.
"So it was just a lot of figuring stuff out -- how to do it," Janiszewski said.
The couple did most of the renovation work themselves, including the walls and floors.
"It was great to see it slowly transform. People would drive by and honk everyday," Janiszewski said.
After a lot of work and determination, The Station was full service and ready to go with a new drive-thru included.
"We're a traditional coffee shop," Janiszewski said. "Our coffee roaster is fireside. That's a local company out of Swartz Creek."
They also offer fresh baked goods and breakfast sandwiches.
"We're selling a lot of tumblers that go along with our theme," Janiszewski said.
A former helicopter mechanic, he's proud to make connections with the community.
"You know, that was like my background -- very blue collar and that's what I wanted to do here was to do a blue collar shop -- one that can serve everybody," Janiszewski said. "We can still have fancy drinks but we're very grounded because it's a blue collar community."
He's more than happy to give people the fuel they need for the day.
"The coffee is good. The mood is good and it's a great place to be," Janiszewski said.