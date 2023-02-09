Tinsman Farm Apothecary offers a throwback to an older way of life

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) – Located right in Battle Alley in Holly is a place to slow down and take a more holistic approach to living.
Tinsman Farm Apothecary is a throwback to an older way of life when an apothecary was a place for people to gather local herbal remedies and medicine.
The store has everything ranging from biodegradable sponges to organic toothpaste. It provides sectioning like the market and herbal sections that make it easier for shoppers to find what they're looking for.
The Tinsman family has resided in Holly for hundreds of years, dating all the way back to the 1800s. Andrea Tinsman and her sister, Randie Bowler, have always been interested in holistic living and opened their own store.
"It honestly like changed my entire life," said Tinsman. "That's kind of what we wanted to encompass here -- traditions of eating whole food, eating nutrient-dense food, pro-metabolic living."
She recognizes that the world is fast-paced and wants the store to be a resource for a different way of living.
"Preservatives and seed oils and dyes and colors and things that make food production easier for the masses -- it's just not working for us," said Tinsman. "It's evolving into that people want a place to go and be able to ask a question and get some kind of answer."
The owners hope that people take the time to read ingredients and take note of what you put into your body.
Tinsman Farm Apothecary holds workshops for those looking to know more and also welcome local suppliers to contact them.