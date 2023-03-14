Travel agents caution spring break travelers after kidnappings in Mexico

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Many travelers consider going to the most tropical vacation spots, like Mexico, for their spring break.
But travel agents are advising vacationers to take caution to avoid potential trouble with travel warnings in place after the recent kidnappings.
"To us it's beautiful. You see the pristine blue waters. You see the nice beaches, the valley beds, the adventure," said Teneal Hudson, an independent certified travel agent at TCH Travels.
In the wake of four Americans being kidnapped -- two of whom were killed -- in Mexico, Hudson said some are skipping out on the spring break trip to paradise.
"I do have a few clients who have contacted me in the last week and said, 'Hey, looking to vacation again. Have any suggestions?' I may suggest Tulum. And they're like, 'We're going sit Mexico out for now,'" said Hudson.
Some travel agents say there are some steps travelers should take before thinking about heading south.
"You have to think about where you are and that's where doing your research comes in. Doing research about where you're going, the area around you," said Alicia Hopkson, an independent certified travel agent of Magnificent Memories Travel.
But both agents understand research takes time.
"You just want to go, and that's where someone like myself comes into play," said Hudson.