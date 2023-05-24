 Skip to main content
Tri-City Brewing in Bangor Township adding larger event space

  • Updated
  • 0

Tri City Brewing is expanding its location in Bangor Township to add a new event space.

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Tri-City Brewing has been pouring ales and stouts at its current Bangor Township location near Bay City since 2016.

Less than a decade later, it's expanding at that site.

The $282,000 project includes a 1,200-square-foot year-round pavilion with indoor/outdoor seating and glass garage doors. The goal is to create an event space for larger events.

The Bangor Township Downtown Development Authority is supporting the project, along with Bay Future. The project should be completed by the middle of July.

