 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Tuesday June 27th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy
has declared Tuesday June 27th to be an Action Day for elevated
levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY level.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
Upper Peninsula and will drift southward towards the Lower Peninsula
on June 27th. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY level.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

U.S. home prices post first annual decline in 11 years

  • Updated
  • 0
US home prices post first annual decline in 11 years

A Sale Pending sign hangs in front of a property in San Francisco in April.

 Jeff Chiu/AP/FILE

U.S. home prices in April posted their first annual decrease in 11 years, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index, released Tuesday.

The national index fell 0.2% in April on an annual basis, according to the report. It's the first annual decline since 2012.

However, despite the year-over-year drop from last summer's continued surge, prices continued to rise on a monthly basis.

After seasonal adjustment, the national index rose 0.5% in April from March. Both the 10-City and 20-City composites saw increases, too, rising 1% and 0.9%, respectively. Before seasonal adjustments, the national index rose 1.3% from March.

It's the third month in a row that prices have increased, following an uptick in February that snapped a seven-month streak of month-over-month declines.

"The U.S. housing market continued to strengthen in April 2023," said Craig Lazzara, managing director at S&P DJI. "If I were trying to make a case that the decline in home prices that began in June 2022 had definitively ended in January 2023, April's data would bolster my argument."

He added: "Whether we see further support for that view in coming months will depend on how well the market navigates the challenges posed by current mortgage rates and the continuing possibility of economic weakness."

Low inventory is keeping prices strong

Although mortgage rates have risen since last year, prices remain strong in part because there are fewer options available for those who can still afford to buy.

Low housing inventory creates competition and pushes prices up.

May's home price index "reinforced the idea that home prices are responsive to interest rate adjustments, as home shoppers continue to push budget boundaries in today's pricey housing market," said Danielle Hale, Realtor.com's chief economist.

"Home price trends are caught in a tug of war between stretched buyer budgets and limited inventory forcing competition despite reduced affordability. With high mortgage rates keeping 1 in 7 homeowners from selling, new listings have lagged far behind what we've seen in prior years, pushing buyers to continue to bring their best offers even as home sales are 20% lower than at this time last year."

Hale said she expects modest price cooling to continue, as affordability will slowly win out, according to a revised forecast for the rest of 2023 from Realtor.com.

"But as we've seen in the data, price trends will vary from market to market," she added.

This time last year, home prices were continuing a hot streak of three consecutive months of more than 20% annual gains. However, it was a flashpoint of a housing market in transition.

Just a month earlier, in March 2022, the Federal Reserve enacted the first of what would be a string of 10 consecutive interest rate hikes, throwing ice cold water over the housing market and other rate-sensitive industries in an attempt to combat decades-high inflation.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you