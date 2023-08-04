U.S. job market cools down, adding 187,000 positions last month

The U.S. economy gained just 187,000 jobs in July, according to new data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
It's another indication that the labor market is slowly cooling off, in line with the Federal Reserve's goal.
Economists were expecting a net gain of 200,000 jobs last month. June's job growth was revised down to 185,000 jobs from 209,000.
The July unemployment rate ticked down to 3.5%, from 3.6%.
This story is developing and will be updated.
