U.S. Postal Service gears up for busy holiday season with more workers, machines

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - The U.S. Postal Service says it's ready to deliver this upcoming holiday season.
The agency is gathering tens of thousands of employees to cut delays. USPS has converted 100,000 part-time workers to full-time since the start of 2021 including more than 41,000 so far this year.
The postal service, which currently has 655,000 employees, is hiring an additional 28,000 seasonal employees.
In addition, the U.S. Postal Service has added 137 package processing machines have been added since January, when planning began for the 2022 winter holiday season.
Postmaster General says USPS is ready to be the most used delivery provider this holiday season.
“Successfully delivering for the holidays is a cornerstone of our Delivering for America 10-year plan,” said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. “Thanks to the 655,000 women and men of the Postal Service, recent investments and operational precision improvements, we are ready to be the most used delivery provider this holiday season.”