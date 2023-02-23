 Skip to main content
UAW increases strike pay by $100 per week

  • 0

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The United Auto Workers union is increasing strike pay from $400 per week to $500 per week.

The UAW International Executive Board unanimously approved the increase Tuesday night and it takes effect immediately.

The union says the increase reflects the continued inflation in America, along with the union's preparations for an important bargaining year.

"Increasing the strike pay gives notice to employers that we have high expectations as we head into bargaining, and that the UAW is united in fighting for economic justice for all members," said UAW President Ray Curry.

