UAW president lays out list of demands for Big Three automakers

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Contract talks between Detroit's Big Three automakers and the United Auto Workers union are heating up.

UAW President Shawn Fain appeared in a video on Facebook to provide a first look at what the union is now putting on the table for the automakers Tuesday evening.





"Our messaging going into bargaining is clear: Record profits equal record contracts," Fain said.

He pulled no punches as the labor union opens negotiations with General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Fain says he's going to make sure the benefits are shared among the roughly 150,000 active members and the unions retirees as Detroit's Big Three automakers pull in billions of dollars in sales.

"When I was elected, I said the UAW is back in the fight and that's what the Big Three are going to see when we head into bargaining this week to deliver our economic demands," Fain said.

He plans to deliver the most audacious and ambitious list of proposals that automakers have seen in decades. In a rare move, Fain revealed to the public what he calls the Members' Demands.

The list includes:

Eliminating tiers on wages and benefits.

Increasing wages.

Restoring cost of living allowances.

A defined benefit pension for all workers.

Re-establishing retiree medical benefits.

The right to strike over plant closures.

A working family protection program.

Making all temporary workers permanent.

More paid time off.

Significantly increasing retiree pay.

Possibly instituting a 32-hour work week.

"Ultimately that's what this contract is about. It's about securing a higher quality of life for the working class," Fain said.

He said he will do what it takes to make sure members get a fair labor contract.

"Companies are jacking up prices to make larger and larger profits while our wages have remained stagnant or regressed the result the stand of living we've had before," Fain said.

He's said publicly in the past that the union isn't afraid of taking action if it doesn't get its fair share. That action even includes a potential strike.

"All three companies have a deadline to meet and we've been very clear about that. Sept. 14 is the deadline and it's not reference point," Fain said. "It's in their best interest to get down to business with our committees and get these member issues resolved."

The UAW presented its plan to Stellantis on Tuesday. Meetings are planned for the union to deliver its plans to General Motors and Ford on Thursday.

The master contract with all three automakers expires on Sept. 14.