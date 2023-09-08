UAW president says Detroit Three's contract offers will be rejected

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - The United Auto Workers and Detroit Three automakers remain far apart in negotiations less than a week before labor contracts expire.

The UAW laid out a list of contract demands to General Motors, Ford and Stellantis in August before formal talks started. The union now has received counterproposals from each member of Detroit Three.





Ford provided their proposal last week, which UAW President Shawn Fain threw in the trash during a video to members. GM provided their proposal on Thursday, which Fain called "insulting." Stellantis offered terms on Friday.

All three companies offered far less than UAW's original proposal. The union is demanding a 46% pay raise, a 32-hour work week and a return to traditional pensions.

The union points out that GM, Ford and Stellantis combined to report $250 billion worth of profits from 2013 to 2022. The combined to rake in profits totaling $21 billion for the first half of 2023.

Fain provided detailed updates on all three counterproposals during a live video shared with 146,000 UAW members at the three companies Friday evening. He said offers from all three companies will be denied.

"These companies offer what they think we're going to accept," Fain said. "And let's be real, workers accept what they think they can win. When we build our collective power together, we can change that equation."

The UAW's contract with GM, Ford and Stellantis all expire in six days at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 14. The union says they are ready to take action on Sept. 15 against any of the companies if a tentative agreement is not reached in time.

The UAW says it recently increased strike pay to $500 per week for each member and has amassed an $850 million fund to pay them if they go o strike.

According to a Michigan economic consulting firm, a 10-day strike could cost the U.S. economy more than $5 billion in lost economic activity. The strike in 2019 lasted 40 days from Sept. 15 to Oct. 25.