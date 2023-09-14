UAW President Shawn Fain calls on three facilities to 'Stand Up and Strike' at midnight

(WJRT) - During a Facebook Live event Thursday night, UAW President Shawn Fain said that three facilities will "Stand Up and Strike" at midnight if a new contract isn't met.

Fain made the announcement on Facebook. He calls tonight a historic night as UAW will strike against all members of the Big Three.





The factories that will begin to picket at midnight if a new UAW contract isn't met are:

GM Wentzville Assembly Local 2250 Region 4 1500 East Route A, Wentzville, MO Approx. 3,600 members Product: Chevrolet Colorado, Express, GMC Canyon, Savana

Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex 4400 Chrysler Drive, Toledo, OH Approx. 5,800 members Product: Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator

Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant Final Assembly and Paint Only 38303 Michigan Avenue, Wayne, MI Approx. 3,300 members Product: Ford Ranger, Bronco NOTE: This strike does not include the entire facility.



Fain says that the workers at these three facilities will "Stand up and Strike" at midnight if a new agreement isn't met.

The other facilities will continue to work under under an expired contract. According to Fain, he will begin picketing with the workers at Ford Michigan Assembly Plant at midnight if a deal isn't met.

To learn more about the UAW, its demands and what it means to UAW members, visit their website uaw.org.

