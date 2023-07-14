Union organizers cite inflation as cause of labor actions

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The past year has seen everyone from Starbucks workers to lecturers and now actors headed to the picket line.
In 2022 alone, there were 424 work stoppages according to data from Cornell University.
"It feels like it's the 1920s all over again," said union organizer Nicholas Albertson.
Experts say inflation is the key to why we are seeing so many large-scale labor actions, including those threatening action like United Postal Service workers right now.
"A lot of labor unions are saying, 'Given that prices are rising and labor is in short supply, we want a big pay increase,'" said Chris Douglas, a Professor of Economics at the University of Michigan - Flint. "So, I think you are seeing that with UPS as well as the Big Three."
Albertson was apart of unionization efforts at Vista Entertainment Solutions in Owosso earlier this year. He agrees that inflation was a major part of what caused them to organize.
"With inflation going up so high over the last year or so, we only got a 3 percent or so raise," said Albertson. "I mean with inflation at 8 percent, it just doesn't cut it."
Professor Douglas adds that seeing other union efforts have success across the nation is another motivating factor.
"Delta airline pilots got like a 35% pay increase, so other unions are saying that if the pilots can get that, we should get that too," said Douglas.
There may be more strikes on the horizon. The current contract between UPS and the Teamsters Union ends at the end of the month. Meanwhile, negotiations between the Big Three auto manufacturers and the United Auto Workers end on September 14.