Upcoming Amazon Fresh will bring more competition along with high prices

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) – A high profile store is making its way to the City of Grand Blanc. The upcoming Amazon Fresh store has developers hoping to spark more economic growth for the city.
But while it’ll become another option for residents to get their groceries, the competition with other brands will get fiercer with prices not much different than local supermarkets.
“In this area, there's a number of grocery stores that consumers go to so grocery store competition at the retail level is pretty competitive and the grocery store profit margins are pretty small,” Chris Douglas said.
Douglas is a professor of economics at University of Michigan Flint–and also serves on Grand Blanc's city council. The addition to the old K-mart plaza he says will certainly benefit the community but as for rising prices from inflation–the new option of is a tossup when it comes to savings
“The Amazon supply chain is pretty legendary in terms of its efficiency but I wouldn't expect consumers to see big relief from inflation, due to Amazon Fresh coming to Grand Blanc because they get inflation's that coming from firms increasing prices, to try to gouge consumers that are at a higher profit,” he said.
From produce to meat to prepared meals, the options of choice are endless with the new store. But compared to prices from Meijer and Kroger, savings will depend on the product.
|Amazon Fresh
|Meijer
|Kroger
|2% Milk
|$4.79
|$3.09
|$3.09
|Eggs
|$2.79
|$2.39
|$2.39
|Chicken Breast (1lb)
|$5.43
|$4.79
|$2.99
|Strawberries
|$3.99
|$2.59
|$2.99
Disclaimer: Grocery store prices calculated from Mid-Michigan Meijer and Kroger locations. Prices may differ depending on area.
“If Amazon offers products that competitors offer, maybe prices are lower due to Amazon's efficient supply chain operations,” Douglas said. “You would probably expect to see consumers continue to shop at Amazon Fresh.”
In a statement to ABC12 News, the National Grocers Associations said that supermarkets see the new option more as a possible threat.
“The lack of enforcement of antitrust laws in the grocery marketplace have allowed dominant retailers to secure more favorable terms and ample supplies of high-demand goods while leaving many smaller retailers with limited selections or, in some cases, bare shelves.”
There is no set day of when development will begin or when Amazon Fresh will open.