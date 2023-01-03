Valley's Breakfast & Bistro reopens after flooding

CLAYTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Clayton Township restaurant reopened Tuesday with an updated menu three months after sustaining heavy flood damage.
Valley's Breakfast & Bistro had been closed since mid-October.
The restaurant on Elms Road near Calkins Road has been able to retain staff over the past few months. Many donations came in from the community, which helped keep servers afloat.
Co-owner Ryan Matthews said the turnout for Tuesday's reopening has been great.
"It's a good feeling to know everyone still knows that we're around," he said. "We're still here, we're still putting out really good products. People missed us a lot. A lot of returning customers seeing the servers they've always seen for the past 15 years. So, it's been real nice."
Valley's Breakfast & Bistro opens at 7 a.m. The menu includes breakfast items, a lunch special, fresh burgers and steak dinners.
The business isn't finished renovating. New booths are on backorder and will be installed after they get delivered later this year.