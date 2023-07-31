Vendors say they're missing thousands after closing of Burton business

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Vendors for a former Burton business are crying foul after claiming their money's gone missing.
Collette's Vintage Art and Antiques used to house hundreds of vendors before it closed in December. The building is now being turned into a storage facility, but business owners say they still haven't been paid for their final two months of services.
"I think we've kind of written it off," said Robert Love. "I hate to say that. We don't want to write it off."
Robert and his wife, Nadine Love, sold dishware and second-hand items at Collette's from the very beginning. They say owner Christine Collette used to be very open to communication, until the building was sold.
"Christine was a hands-on person for quite a long time," said Love. "For some reason or another, I don't think we saw her for several months at the end."
The couple says they didn't handle sales or cash directly, their booth was instead manned by Collette employees.
The Love's estimate they've yet to be paid over $3,000 for November's sales. Kayla Bradybaugh who owns Tasty Layers, says she's owed a similar amount. Neither party knows what to expect for the month of December because Collette has yet to say how much inventory was sold.
"We're guesstimating about 2 to 3 grand just from that month alone," said Bradybaugh.
Bradybaugh was planning on expanding Tasty Layers to another location. She says the lack of payment has made that expansion difficult.
"With us expanding, that money would have been nice to have to be able to buy new products to put into our space," said Bradybaugh. "But without knowing how much we're supposed to be getting from them, we can't really plan for that."
One vendor took Collette to small claims court back in March. She was ordered to pay the money owed as soon as the sale of the building closed on July 7, but as of now, no payment has been made.
ABC12 reached out to Collette for comment, but she was unavailable at this time.