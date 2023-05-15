Vista Entertainment closing Owosso office after workers unionize

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - One Owosso business is calling foul and claiming their parent company shut them down for unionizing.
Vista Entertainment Solutions' Owosso branch works on computer programs for movie theaters. Formerly called "Retriever Solutions," Vista purchased the company early last year.
But now the office is set to close on July 31.
"As a collective, we do strongly believe this is union busting behavior," said Vista employee Gavin Caird.
He and more than a dozen coworkers announced they successfully created a union on May 10. They organized with the National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians in hopes of improving pay for legacy employees and getting better communication from the corporate office.
Two days later, they were called in for a webinar.
"The person who was hosting the Zoom was muted. Didn't say a word to us. Just played a recording of our CEO stating that 'we are shuttering the Owosso office," Caird said.
NABET Local 46 President Katie Poniatowski, who works at Vista, said the company had treated Owosso as a growth office until Friday.
"Hiring more people, purchasing more equipment and verbally expressing to us we'd be taking on more responsibilities, more clients," she said.
A letter from Vista's CEO, which Owosso employees received after the webinar, cited inflation and struggling movie theaters as factors in the decision to close. But employees believe the timing is too close for coincidence.
"It seems, in our opinion, to be retaliatory," said Poniatowski.
She, Caird and the others rely on Vista for a good, stable job. They hope to negotiate for a better outcome.
"Right now, we are really, really pushing to keep this office open. We still want to work for your company. We still greatly appreciate what you've done so far," Gavin said.
Vista's CEO, who works in New Zealand, provided the following statement about the planned closure in Owosso:
"It's common knowledge that the cinema industry has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to be in a period of recovery. We have had to closely monitor and constantly reevaluate our costs to allow us to continue to support the industry recovery over the coming years. We are deeply saddened to make the difficult decision to permanently shutter the Michigan office with effect from July 31, 2023. We hope to work with the team, support them through this transition and help them with landing new opportunities where we can."