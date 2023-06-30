 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Friday June 30th and Saturday July
1st...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 30th and Saturday July 1st to be an Action Day
for elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Pollutants are
expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy
range.

The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer and Livingston.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Saturday, July 1st. The
Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Walgreens is closing 450 locations

  • Updated
  • 0
Walgreens is closing 450 locations

Shoppers enter a Walgreens store in Los Angeles on June 24, 2019.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP/FILE

Walgreens expects to close 150 locations in the United States and 300 locations in the United Kingdom, Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe said in the company's earnings call this week.

The pharmacy chain reported lower earnings on Tuesday compared to the same quarter last year -- $118 million, or 14 cents a share, compared to $289 million, or 33 cents a share, a year ago. The company is facing muted consumer spending and a pullback in demand for COVID-19 vaccines.

CEO Rosalind Brewer said the company was increasing its cost-savings efforts to $4.1 billion and "taking immediate actions to optimize profitability for our U.S. healthcare segment."

Kehoe told analysts the company will have saved $3.3 billion by the end of this year, and is projecting to save "at least" $800 million in 2024. These store closures are part of its cost-cutting effort.

The chain operates almost 9,000 stores in the United States and expects to close the 150 U.S. locations by the end of its next fiscal year, Aug 31, 2024, a spokesperson said.

Kehoe said the company also eliminated more than 500 roles, or around 10% of its corporate and U.S. office support workforce. Technology and its plans to build the "pharmacy of the future" will further drive savings, he said.

"We are optimizing the model through our micro fulfillment centers, tech-enabled centralization of in-store activities and telepharmacy solutions," Kehoe said.

Walgreens did not specify which locations are closing and did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Parija Kavilanz contributed to this report.

Recommended for you