Walmart celebrating remodel of Corunna Road store in Flint

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Walmart is celebrating the completion of a major remodeling project at the Corunna Road store in Flint Township on Friday.
A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Walmart Supercenter at 4313 Corunna Road. The company also will recognize organizations that are making a positive impact on the Flint community with check presentations.
Several Walmart employees who have worked at the Corunna Road store since it opened 30 years ago in 1993 also will be recognized and given the honor to cut a ribbon as part of the grand reopening celebration.
Flint-area recording artist Prince Marc Jakob and the Hamady High School marching band will provide musical entertainment during the event.
Walmart is bringing in 16 food trucks and more than a dozen other vendors will provide free samples of their products Friday.