Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Genesee
County through 245 PM EDT...

At 148 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Flushing, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Swartz Creek and Mount Morris around 205 PM EDT.
Beecher around 210 PM EDT.
Flint and Crossroads Village around 215 PM EDT.
Burton around 225 PM EDT.
Grand Blanc around 230 PM EDT.
Davison around 235 PM EDT.
Goodrich around 245 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Atlas and Genesee.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Walmart has a new way to turn college grads into store managers

  • Updated
  • 0
An employee gathers shopping carts at Walmart in July 2020 in Burbank, California. Walmart is creating a new program to fast-track recent college graduates into store manager positions.

 Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Walmart is creating a new program to fast-track recent college graduates into store manager positions — salaried roles that pay upwards of $200,000 a year.

Facing a competitive labor market, Walmart is piloting a "College2Career" training program open to recent college graduates and current students set to graduate that aims to move them to store bosses within two years, the company announced Sunday.

Walmart, the largest private employer in the United States with more than 1.5 million workers, typically promotes store leaders from within its hourly ranks. Around 75% of Walmart's salaried store, club and supply chain management started at the company in hourly positions.

But the retailer is looking to broaden its pool of store manager candidates amid a tight job market.

Walmart hopes its new program, which will provide classroom training, hands-on experience and mentoring, will prove appealing to recruits.

At the end of the program, Walmart will offer "top performers" a newly created store management position — emerging coach — with starting pay of $65,000 a year.

"We see the emerging coach role as an additional pipeline to develop high-potential talent into future store managers," Walmart said in its announcement.

The initiative is available to current Walmart workers, the company said. About 1,000 people will be accepted in the program.

Walmart and rival retailers have launched several initiatives to recruit candidates in recent months, including pay hikes and expanded benefits.

Walmart said last month that it was raising pay for long-haul truck drivers and has offered to cover 100% of college tuition for its workforce.

