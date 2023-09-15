Wendy's launches pumpkin spice Frostys and cold brews

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Wendy's launched new pumpkin spice flavored items this week as part of the fast food chain's fall menu.

The new fall flavors include a pumpkin spice Frosty and pumpkin spice Frosty cream cold brews. They build on the famous Frosty, which has been around for more than 50 years.





"With hints of cinnamon and nutmeg, you get a bite of fall flavor in every Wendy's Pumpkin Spice Frosty spoonful," Wendy's says in a blog post.

The cold brew coffee uses the same delicious syrup from the pumpkin spice Frosty combined with vanilla Frosty creamer. Prices range from $1.99 to $3.69 depending on the size.