We'reDough bakery in Flint Township closing at the end of January

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township bakery is closing its doors at the end of the month because of financial issues.
The owner of We'reDough, which is located in the former Pirate's Park Plaza on Miller Road, said she has been operating at an $8,000 loss every month. The bakery sells edible cookie dough and cookies.
We'reDough opened in 2020 at a location in Grand Blanc Township. The business nearly closed months later, but kept its doors open after receiving support from the community.
Owner Jessica McGuire said too many factors are making business difficult this time.
"I think it was the fact that grocery prices went up," she said. "So coupled with the fact our expenses went up, less people are buying our products, so it just kind of happened to lose-lose, because if we would have raised our prices less people would have bought our products. There's no out maneuvering a bad economy."
We'reDough's last day in business will be Jan. 31. The bakery plans to sell all its equipment after closing its doors beginning on Feb. 1.